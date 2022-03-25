Health issue prompts Boonville’s mayor to resign

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Boonville has resigned, citing “a life-changing health issue.”

Eric McIntyre said he has been advised to reduce stress.

“The past few months have been extremely stress filled allowing me to realize the effects and needs to eliminate that,” he wrote in his letter of resignation.

According to the village clerk, Deputy Mayor Judith Dellerba will serve as acting mayor for now.

She said the village board will meet on April 5 to decide whether to appoint a mayor or keep Dellerba as the acting mayor until November’s election.

McIntyre began his third 2-year term as mayor in January.

He said in his letter that he will stay involved in the Boonville community.

