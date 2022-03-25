James R. Buffham, 87, of Madrid

James R. Buffham, 87, lifelong resident of Madrid, passed away March 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - James R. Buffham, 87, lifelong resident of Madrid, passed away March 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

James was born September 21, 1934 in Madrid, NY to the late Glen and Hazel (Barkley) Buffham. He grew up on his family farm and attended Madrid Schools. James then enlisted in the United States Army. He served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict.

Shortly after his return from his military service, James married Nancy H. Burke at St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY on November 3, 1956, with Reverend Griffith Billmeyer officiating.

James worked for Fast Flame Gas Company in Canton, NY. James then was hired by the New York State Department of Transportation, and retired as a heavy equipment operator after 24 years. James loved spending time hunting, fishing, riding his four-wheeler, visiting with family and friends, and watching his favorite television shows. James was a lifelong member of the Canton VFW.

James is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65+ years Nancy; their children Robert (Denise Shorkey) Buffham, Potsdam, NY, Debra (Stephen) Hanson, of Madrid, NY, and Brenda (Daniel) Evans of Schenectady, NY; along with 7 grandchildren: Erika (Nathan) Witkop, Sedona, AZ, Matthew Buffham, Johnsonville, NY, Albert Hanson, Waddington, NY, Kevin Buffham, Ticonderoga, NY, Christopher Evans, Schenectady, NY, and Chase Evans, Schenectady, NY. James also is survived by four great-grandchildren; Samantha Buffham and Coralyn Buffham; Aurora Witkop and Tala Witkop. James is also survived by a sister, Betty Jean Mitchell, of Rochester, NY, step-brother Joseph St. Louis of Phoenix, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James is predeceased by his brothers Clifford, Leland, and Wesley Buffham.

Funeral services will be held at Phillips Memorial Home, locate at 20 Church Street in Madrid, NY at a date to be determined by the family.

Funeral Services will be officiated by Pastor Paul Dettmer, immediately followed by his burial with full military honors in Madrid Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Madrid Rescue Squad, P.O Box 129, Madrid, NY 13660.

Friends and family are encouraged to share online condolences, photos, and memories of James by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

