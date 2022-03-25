JCC holds forum on Ukraine conflict

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A discussion on the conflict in Ukraine was held at Jefferson Community College Thursday night.

The forum was hosted by Voices for Social Change, a group on JCC’s campus that looks to address societal problems and promote positive social change.

Speakers from the college’s liberal arts department spoke about the history and events that have led up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -- and some of their own thoughts and perspectives on the conflict -- trying to help students and the community understand what they may be watching at home.

“There is a lot of stuff coming at us,” history professor Ron Palmer said. “This war is also being fought on social media, so there is a lot of disinformation that flows and that’s coming from all sides. That’s not uncommon in a conflict like this, or in general.

Palmer says JCC is looking to host more discussion on the conflict before the semester ends.

The college’s Center for Community Studies will be doing its own surveying of the tri-county region to get local opinions on the war. It will take place April 12-20.

