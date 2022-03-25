Kim K. Klock, 64, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Kim K. Klock, 64, passed away Monday, March 21st, at Summit Village in Watertown, where he resided.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a time and place to be announced in the Summer. A burial will be held at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville.

Kim was born April 23rd, 1957, in Alexandria Bay, the son Ivan and Adele (Dale) Comstock Klock. He graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1976.

In his younger years Kim worked for Chalks Marina in Fishers Landing, he then worked for the Town of Orleans Highway Department. His most recent employment was for New York State Parks and Recreation in general maintenance, working in many areas, until becoming disabled following an ATV accident.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Klock-Smith Post 1788. Also, a longtime member of the Long Lake Hunting Club in Harrisville.

Kim enjoyed four-wheeling, snowmobiling, working on all types of motors, hunting, and boating. He really enjoyed socializing with his friends.

Surviving are two sisters, Tamara Klock of Calcium, and Yvonne Klock and her partner Addison Wardwell of New Jersey; two brothers and their wives, Craig (Lori) of LaFargeville, and Gary (Nancy) of Cuba, N.Y.; one Aunt, Ramona Comstock of Arizona; cousins, niece and a nephew.

Donations can be made in his name to the LaFargeville American Legion Klock-Smith Post 1788, NYS Route 180, LaFargeville, N.Y. 13656.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

