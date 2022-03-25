Loren Beard, of Ogdensburg

Loren Beard, 201 LaFayette Street, Ogdensburg, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home with family by his side under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Loren Beard, 201 LaFayette Street, Ogdensburg, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home with family by his side under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Loren was born on March 1, 1933, in Auburn, Indiana the son of Clarence & Elva Beard.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church, Ford Ave, Ogdensburg.

Loren graduated in 1952 from Butler High School in Butler, IN. Following high school, Loren joined the US Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1956. Loren’s career in the Coast Guard led him to Ogdensburg, NY where he has lived since 1956. After his discharge, Loren worked for Skelly Contractors, B & D Plumbing, Utica Plumbing and finished his career retiring from Howland Pump.

Loren is survived by his fiancé, Nina Kerry, his children, Mike & Maureen Beard, Indiana, Wynne Burnes, Florida, Mark & Tami Beard, Florida, Dan & Cindy Beard, Indiana, Tina & Gerald Kline, Indiana, Loren Beard Jr., South Carolina, Matt & Kathy Beard, Massena, NY, Jeff Kerry, Virginia and Mike & Angie Kerry, Evans Mills, NY. He is also survived by his siblings, Lloyd & Teresa Beard, and David & Sue Beard, Beverly Davis, and Inez (Bob) Prosser all of Indiana. He is also survived by twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

Loren is predeceased by his first wife, Charlotte Dishaw, who passed in 1972, his sister Phyliss Reese, his son Andrew Beard, his stepdaughter, Diane Kerry and his beloved pets, Raider, Tanna, and Foxy.

Loren enjoyed golf, bowling, softball, football, Cleveland browns. cards, square dancing, cooking, and baking. He was famous for his homemade pies. He enjoyed watching the children and grandchildren is various school activities. Loren will be remembered for always willing to help those in need.

In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice, PO BOX 510, Potsdam, NY 13676, or Notre Dame Church, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

