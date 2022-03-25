Lowville’s water issues take step in right direction

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a step in the right direction for Lowville’s water woes.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise says the state Department of Environmental Conservation has approved a permit request to increase its watershed.

Back in August and again in October, villagers were asked to be mindful of how much water they used. That’s because the village’s largest manufacturer, Kraft-Heinz, was using around one million gallons of water per day.

Under its current permit, the village can only take out 1.5 million gallons per day.

Denise says he’s currently waiting to hear just how much more water the village will be allowed to take.

