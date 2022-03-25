Advertisement

Man accused of falsely reporting an emergency

Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A town of Lorraine man is accused of reporting an explosion and death that never happened.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 44-year-old Nickolas Tubolino allegedly called 911 Tuesday morning to report someone had died in an explosion on County Route 189 in Lorraine.

Police and fire crews responded and determined his report wasn’t true.

Tubolino was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an emergency, arraigned in town of Lorraine court, and released.

