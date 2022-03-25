Margaret Petrie “Midge” Cleland of West Carthage, passed away on March 10, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Petrie “Midge” Cleland of West Carthage, passed away on March 10, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Midge was born on January 28,1944 to Edmond and Francis Bodfield Petrie. She was later adopted by the Cleland family and was raised in Carthage, NY. Midge graduated from Augustinian Academy in 1962, and then attended and graduated from CCBI Business School in Syracuse. Midge was the office manager at Dr. Mirza Ashraf’s office for 33 years. She also was a notary. Midge was very civic minded and was a Village Clerk Treasurer for the Village of Herrings in 2015, a Court Clerk in the Village of West Carthage, and the Towns of Wilna and Watertown. Midge was always a very caring and loving soul and was always willing to help anyone in need. She legally adopted a son, Mohammed Khan on March 3, 2003, and she extended her love and kindness to him and all his extended family. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Sykes of Carthage, Melinda Carvin of Maryland, Melissa Fraiser of Sackets Harbor, a sister-in-law, Lois Petrie of Carthage and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by both her birth and adopted parents, her brother, Edmond “Butch” Petrie and a sister, Monica Mothersell.

Having said all the normal things one would say in an obituary, one would definitely say that Midge was no ordinary soul. She was the woman about town and if one wanted to know what was going on, you just had to ask Midge! She was an active member in the VFW, American Legion, Elks and the Carthage and West Carthage Fire Department Auxiliaries. She was a staple at the Chatterbox crowd and affectionately known as the Queen of the Happy Hookers, a crochet club. She was always smiling and always had something to tell you that would make you laugh. If one was not careful, she would steal your husband for a hug, a pinch on the cheek, or a quick dance. Everyone loved Midge! If you passed away, one could always count on that obit on her Face Book before half the town even knew the person was ill. Sorry Midge that this obituary was a little late for your standards… but she did have a heart of gold, always seeking prayers for those who were ill, and making sure the community was aware of any need someone might have. Midge was always for the community of Carthage, volunteering her time and offering her notary services to families in need at no cost.

Our family would personally like to thank Dr Ashraf for all the kindness and care you have shown to Midge over the years. She had only the highest respect and love for you and your family. We would also like to extend a huge thank you to Wayne Arnold, who tirelessly gave his time, love, and prayers to Midge in her time of need. We cannot thank you enough.

Midge has graciously donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate University in Syracuse. She always said, “It would help others and the thought of 30 handsome interns with their hands on her would be the most fun she ever had in her life!” That was our Midge!

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Carthage Elks Club on Sunday April 3rd at 3 pm with Wayne Arnold officiating the opening prayer. Please come help us celebrate the life of Midge and make sure you bring a great story or two to share about her. God knows there are many!

In lieu of flowers please make any donations in her name to the Carthage Elks Club to help with her end-of-life expenses. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

