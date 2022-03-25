Margaret A. Rowland, 97, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Rowland, 97, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Margaret was born in Watertown November 7, 1924, daughter of John J. Finley, Sr. and Rose A. Farr Finley and she attended St. Patrick’s School and Watertown High School. On November 12, 1945 she married Gordon W. Rowland at St. Patrick’s Church with Rev. John L. Plunkett officiating. Mr. Rowland, a machinist at NY Airbrake, died January 27. 2003.

Margaret had worked at Faichney Instrument Company and the NY Airbrake before raising her family. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. She enjoyed volunteering for church activities such as the Mount Carmel Feast, bingo, and as a church greeter. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling and was part of a bowling team. She was a member of the Ha Ha Club, a group of six lifelong friends which included one of her sisters, Mary Hager-Killeen. The ladies took turns hosting “Club” where they would laugh until they cried. Margaret enjoyed traveling with the ladies from the club and with her other sisters. She also enjoyed reading and growing flowers.

Margaret is survived by her three children, David G., Watertown, Philip M. and wife Tracy, Pasadena, CA, and Anne M. Wright and husband Scott, Cicero; five grandchildren, Christa Woodward, Hillary and Corey Rowland, and Evan and Abbie Wright; six great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by six brothers, James A., John J. Jr., Martin, Patrick H., Robert E. and Thomas A. Finley; nine sisters, Genevieve Ward, Irene McDonald, Kathleen Keib, Jane Schilt, Sr. Rose Anne Finley SSJ, Dora Belcher, Nora Finley, Elizabeth Finley and Mary Hager-Killeen. Margaret was the last surviving member of her amazing, close and loving family.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 28, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 4 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 29, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret’s name may be made to either the American Heart Association, c/o Stacy Spaziani, 204 Iroquois Ave. W., or SPCA of Jefferson County, P. O. Box 531, both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

