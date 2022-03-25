Mild today, cooler for the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Overnight rain was moving off this morning, but we’ll have another round of it starting late afternoon.

It will be mild and dry in between. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Rain changes to snow as temperatures fall overnight. Lows will be in the 30s.

It will be mostly rain on Saturday, although some snow could mix in. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Sunday will be cold and snowy. Highs will be around 30.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow Monday. Highs will be a winter-like 25.

Tuesday will be sunny and in the low 30s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s.

Temperatures pop up on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.