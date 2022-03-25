Advertisement

Probe into teen’s suicide leads to arrests in Pakistan

Shylynn Dixon
Shylynn Dixon(Rosemarie Maneri)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Two people in Pakistan have been arrested in connection with the suicide of a Lisbon teen.

Shylynn Dixon took her own life on March 3, 2021, leaving behind a note saying she was tricked by a blackmailer online.

She was 18-years-old.

State police announced Friday that an investigation into her suicide has resulted in the arrest of two people by the Federal Investigative Agency of Pakistan.

Investigators said Dixon had shared nude photographs with a person online who then attempted to blackmail her by threatening to post and then posting the photos on social media sites.

State police and the FBI determined that the Facebook account used to blackmail Dixon originated from Pakistan.

The FBI shared the case information with its legal attache in Pakistan, and it was then shared with law enforcement, leading to the arrests.

State police identified one of the suspects as Sohail Khan of Rawalpindi. The name of the second suspect was not known, state police said.

