Sandy Hook families seek Alex Jones arrest after 2nd no-show

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) – Relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are asking a Connecticut judge to order the arrest of Infowars host Alex Jones for missing a court-ordered deposition this week.

The request on Friday comes as part of their lawsuit against Jones for calling the 2012 massacre that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.

Jones missed both days of a scheduled deposition Wednesday and Thursday in his hometown of Austin, Texas. He cited a health problem including vertigo that he says turned out to be a sinus infection.

A judge did not immediately rule on the arrest request.

Jones called attempts to have him arrested “absolutely preposterous” on his web show Friday.

