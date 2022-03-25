Sharol L. Neuroth, 75, of Hammond

Sharol L. Neuroth, 75, of Cook Road, passed away Wednesday evening at Upstate University Hospital, in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Sharol L. Neuroth, 75, of Cook Road, passed away Wednesday evening at Upstate University Hospital, in Syracuse.

She was born January 20, 1947 in Ridgway, PA, daughter of Blaine and Dorothy Reese Airgood. She graduated from Ridgway High School. She married Terry L. Neuroth on January 5, 1985 in Ridgway, PA.

Before her marriage to Terry, she worked for 8 years as a switchboard operator for the Ridgway Area Hospital, then, later worked for a number of years as a waitress at The Galley, at Schermerhorn’s Landing. She was instrumental in running the family farm in the town of Hammond, and loved providing child care to her grandchildren as well as the children of many neighboring families.

Sharol was a member of the Chippewa Bay Homemakers, the Kirkland Grange, a member and treasurer of Women With a Mission, and served for over 30 years as secretary of the Northern District Guernsey Breeders.

Besides her husband Terry, she is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Slate, Hammond and Karalee Hunter, Watertown, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Travis Neuroth, a brother, James Airgood, a twin sister Carol Sheehan, and granddaughter Elizabeth Hunter.

Calling hours will be Thursday, March 31st, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. The funeral will be Friday, April 1st at 11am at the First Congregational Church of Morristown. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammond.

Memorial donations may be made to Women With a Mission, PO Box 285, Hammond, NY 13646.

