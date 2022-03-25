SLC Administrator Ruth Doyle could see big pay raise

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s administrator may be getting a pay raise of $28,000.

The county legislature’s finance committee chair, Kevin Acres, says the resolution will be introduced at a meeting on Monday. Then it will go to a vote on April 4.

It would set Ruth Doyle’s salary at $165,000. Right now, she makes a little under $137,000.

Acres says the pay hike is based on her responsibilities, evaluations by legislators, and her performance.

“Ruth Doyle has done an excellent job. When we hired her in January 2015, we were $3 million in the negative. And now, through her assistance, her leadership, her guidance, we are now $38 million in unallocated funds. We would hate to lose Ruth Doyle to one of these hospitals. They would snatch her up in a second,” said Acres.

The pay raise would be retroactive to January 1. Acres said he believes it will get a majority, if not unanimous support by legislators.

