So far, so good for home sellers in NNY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - So far, 2022 has been good to people trying to sell their homes.

According to statistics compiled by the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors, on average, people are getting most of what they ask for.

In St. Lawrence County, the average for the first two months is 94 percent of the asking price; in Jefferson and Lewis counties, 96.3 percent.

And for some people, the results are even better.

“A lot of times, it’s over asking price. If you’re getting multiple offers, you’re probably getting over asking price, so if you’re asking ‘X’ you may be getting ‘X’ plus $10,000 on it,” said Lance Evans, Executive Officer of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors.

The average sale price of a home in Jefferson and Lewis counties for the first two months of the year is $184,933, up a little over two percent from the first two months of 2021.

In St. Lawrence County, the average sales price was $124,685, down 1.2 percent from the first two months of 2021.

And the new normal of ‘few houses for sale’ continues. There were only 79 new listings in St. Lawrence County during the first two months of the year, a decrease of more than 11 percent from 2021; in Jefferson and Lewis counties, 191 properties were newly listed, a decrease of nearly 15 percent.

Evans’ advice to buyers? Get pre-qualified for a mortgage, or if paying cash, have proof of your funding. And work with a realtor on what you want.

“The more prepared you are as a buyer, the more likely you’re going to be able to get a house,” he said.

