Advertisement

SPCA: sweet, affectionate Sabbath

SPCA: sweet, affectionate Sabbath
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sabbath was very emaciated when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Medical director Janea Bartlett says he was abandoned in an apartment and still has a long road to recovery.

He is stable now and will be neutered, so he could be eligible soon to go home with people who can take care of his special needs.

The SPCA is holding a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Friday) at Runnings on outer Arsenal Street.

It’s also hosting pet and Easter bunny photos at AmeriCU from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9.

You can find out more and check out available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to 26741 Perch Lake Road at around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Teen airlifted to hospital after being burned in sugar shack fire
150 Amish buggies expected on Depauville-area roads Saturday
Items removed from 190 Flower Avenue East in Watertown
Moratorium ends, evictions return
Dozens of concerned district residents attended a Heuvelton school board meeting Wednesday...
Recent racist incidents draw dozens to Heuvelton school board meeting
As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
General Brown students to work at home for the day

Latest News

The General Brown boys lacrosse team is gearing up for what could prove to be a challenging...
Young General Brown boys’ lacrosse team faces challenging season
A little-known album called "Watertown," recorded by Frank Sinatra in 1970, is actually about...
Watertown focus of little-known Sinatra album - yes, THIS Watertown
Jefferson Community College hosted a forum Thursday night on the conflict in Ukraine.
JCC holds forum on Ukraine conflict
Wake Up Weather
Mild today, cooler for the weekend