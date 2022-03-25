SPCA: sweet, affectionate Sabbath

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sabbath was very emaciated when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Medical director Janea Bartlett says he was abandoned in an apartment and still has a long road to recovery.

He is stable now and will be neutered, so he could be eligible soon to go home with people who can take care of his special needs.

The SPCA is holding a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Friday) at Runnings on outer Arsenal Street.

It’s also hosting pet and Easter bunny photos at AmeriCU from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9.

You can find out more and check out available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260.

