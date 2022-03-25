TV Dinner: Tostadas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tostada means “toasted” in Spanish.

Chef Chris Manning starts by toasting flour tortillas (you can use corn, too), then he tops them with a variety of ingredients (you can see a sampling below).

And, because it’s a Lentin Friday, he tops the whole thing with seasoned shrimp. You can also use chicken or pork.

Tostadas

- Tortillas (flour or corn)

- Refried beans

- Cheddar cheese

- Sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and celery

- Lettuce, shredded

- Corn

- Black beans

- Queso fresco

- Sour cream

- Salsa

- Lime for garnish

Toast tortillas on both sides with cooking spray in a pan on low heat. Top with any of the ingredients above (or whatever else you like), then top the whole thing with sautéed shrimp (below).

for the shrimp:

- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning

- 1 tablespoon paprika

- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon onion powder

- 1 teaspoon garlic powder

- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

- Salt & pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and rub on shrimp. Sauté shrimp in olive oil until opaque and cooked through.

