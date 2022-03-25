TV Dinner: Tostadas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tostada means “toasted” in Spanish.
Chef Chris Manning starts by toasting flour tortillas (you can use corn, too), then he tops them with a variety of ingredients (you can see a sampling below).
And, because it’s a Lentin Friday, he tops the whole thing with seasoned shrimp. You can also use chicken or pork.
Tostadas
- Tortillas (flour or corn)
- Refried beans
- Cheddar cheese
- Sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and celery
- Lettuce, shredded
- Corn
- Black beans
- Queso fresco
- Sour cream
- Salsa
- Lime for garnish
Toast tortillas on both sides with cooking spray in a pan on low heat. Top with any of the ingredients above (or whatever else you like), then top the whole thing with sautéed shrimp (below).
for the shrimp:
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt & pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients and rub on shrimp. Sauté shrimp in olive oil until opaque and cooked through.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.