Advertisement

AnnaMarie (Jenkins) Foster, 63, of Brasher Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ms. AnnaMarie (Jenkins) Foster, 63, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday March...
Ms. AnnaMarie (Jenkins) Foster, 63, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday March 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.(Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Ms. AnnaMarie (Jenkins) Foster, 63, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday March 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Following Anna’s wishes there will be no services at this time and her family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Anna was born in Massena on February 20, 1959, to the late Marshall and Margaret (Martin) Jenkins Jr. She attended St. Lawrence Central High School and on November 26, 1977, she married David Foster.

Later in life in 1994, Anna earned her GED something she was extremely proud of.

Anna’s generous heart and open home provided a safe place to stay when needed. Anna was accepting, kind, and always present to her children and grandchildren’s needs.

She enjoyed camping, diamond paintings, crocheting, and her unique collection of cows.

She is survived by her husband David; three daughters, Bobbi Jo Jerome and her husband John, Tracy Barney and her husband Joseph, and Leighanne Foster; five grandchildren, Katilyn McDonald and her husband Andrew, Davidlee Barney, Kiley Jo Crump, Kolbee Converse, Kelsi Converse; and a great granddaughter, Brynleigh Mae Crump; sister Rosalie (Terry) Phillips; brother Arn (Betty Jo) Jenkins; two sisters - in - law, Patty Jenkins and Seleta Jenkins; and many ‘adopted’ children and grandchildren.

Her brothers, Robert, Leo, and George Jenkins preceded her in death.The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to nurse Candice O’Neill from Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley for her compassion and going above and beyond with her care for their wife and mother.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s honor to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc.

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Douglas Joseph Holbrook, 68, of Clayton
Mr. Mitchell passed away on Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his...
Thomas P. Mitchell, 64, of Lisbon
Mrs. Ashley passed away at her home on Wednesday March 23, 2022.
Holly S. Ashley, 68, of Ogdensburg
From rings to the balance beam and uneven bars, the Salute to the Troops Gymnastics...
North Country gymnasts support the troops

Obituaries

Maple Weekend in New York always has people coming out to sugarhouses to see how syrup is made.
Blankenbush visits North Country sugarhouse to support the maple industry
In a unanimous decision by the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Board of Directors, of...
Friday Sports: Graduating seniors now eligible to play for the Watertown Rapids
WWNY Blast From the Past: 1991 Lewis County train ride
WWNY Watertown woman’s sock drive for Ukraine has ‘absolutely flown’
WWNY So far, so good for home sellers in NNY
WWNY SLC Administrator Ruth Doyle could see big pay raise