AnnaMarie (Jenkins) Foster, 63, of Brasher Falls

Ms. AnnaMarie (Jenkins) Foster, 63, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday March 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Ms. AnnaMarie (Jenkins) Foster, 63, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday March 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Following Anna’s wishes there will be no services at this time and her family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Anna was born in Massena on February 20, 1959, to the late Marshall and Margaret (Martin) Jenkins Jr. She attended St. Lawrence Central High School and on November 26, 1977, she married David Foster.

Later in life in 1994, Anna earned her GED something she was extremely proud of.

Anna’s generous heart and open home provided a safe place to stay when needed. Anna was accepting, kind, and always present to her children and grandchildren’s needs.

She enjoyed camping, diamond paintings, crocheting, and her unique collection of cows.

She is survived by her husband David; three daughters, Bobbi Jo Jerome and her husband John, Tracy Barney and her husband Joseph, and Leighanne Foster; five grandchildren, Katilyn McDonald and her husband Andrew, Davidlee Barney, Kiley Jo Crump, Kolbee Converse, Kelsi Converse; and a great granddaughter, Brynleigh Mae Crump; sister Rosalie (Terry) Phillips; brother Arn (Betty Jo) Jenkins; two sisters - in - law, Patty Jenkins and Seleta Jenkins; and many ‘adopted’ children and grandchildren.

Her brothers, Robert, Leo, and George Jenkins preceded her in death.The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to nurse Candice O’Neill from Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley for her compassion and going above and beyond with her care for their wife and mother.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s honor to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc.

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.