Annual home show abuzz with excitement and business

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Cerow Recreation Park Arena was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as home owners gear up for spring after a long winter and a longer pandemic.

“I see a lot of excitement about having our home show this year. We haven’t had it in two years and people are excited to get out, do their projects, see new products that are out on the market,” said Jonathan White, Head of Contractor Sales at White’s Lumber.

One of the other things that shoppers are checking out: costs.

“In the last couple of years, it’s been the highest inflationary period of time for lumber and home products,” said Joe Middleton of Culpepper Wood Preservers.

Along with costs, the concerns of a lack of supply looms.

“Over the course of the last couple years during COVID, supply chain has been very, very difficult and hard to get product out to the end user,” said Middleton.

As the weather warms though, Middleton believes that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Lumber prices have started to come down from an all-time high, all-time, not 50 year high all-time high. Starting to come down over the course of the last three weeks with no end in sight,” said Middleton.

Costs are not the only number starting to see a decrease.

“Depending on what they’re doing, your project is probably going from a 30 day wait period to maybe a two week wait period by say May,” said Middleton.

News which is music to the ears of home owners and contractors alike.

“By the turnout this morning, and all day today, it’s a great turnout and people are excited. Really happy to be out,” said White.

