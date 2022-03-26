Advertisement

Blankenbush visits North Country sugarhouse to support the maple industry

Maple Weekend in New York always has people coming out to sugarhouses to see how syrup is made.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - Maple Weekend in New York always has people coming out to sugarhouses to see how syrup is made.

One North Country Assemblyman wanted to get in on the fun this year.

State Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush paid a visit to Silver Sap Maple outside Lowville on Saturday. He even tapped one of the trees.

The goal of his visit was to promote the North Country maple industry and encourage people to support local maple producers this season.

