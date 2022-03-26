Advertisement

Dale A. Tyo, 68, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Dale A. Tyo, age 68, are saddened to report his passing early Friday (March 25, 2022) morning at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary to follow.

