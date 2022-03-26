Friday Sports: Graduating seniors now eligible to play for the Watertown Rapids

Advertisement

Graduating seniors now eligible to play for the Watertown Rapids

By Rob Krone and Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a unanimous decision by the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Board of Directors, of which the Watertown Rapids are members, the 16 member teams will now have the ability to sign graduating college seniors that do not have remaining college eligibility.

The PGCBL will provide a platform for the most talented, graduating collegiate seniors, to improve their Major League Baseball draft status by offering additional opportunities to be seen by scouts and compete against the highest level of competition.

Additionally, any other current collegiate player that will be exhausting their remaining college eligibility will be considered for roster inclusion. This provision will address any eligibility issues that were created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

