Holly S. Ashley, 68, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Holly S. Ashley, age 68 of Ogdensburg, will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Mrs. Ashley passed away at her home on Wednesday March 23, 2022. She had been in failing health for many years.

Surviving is her son Jesse Ashley & his wife Stephanie of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Paige Currier, Taylor Ashley & Ryker Ashley; step grandchildren Destinee Nugent, Landon Nugent, Kayla Price, Briar LaRue and Scott Oshier; a brother David Albecker of Virginia and a sister Lisa Colby of Groton, NY.

Holly was born on September 3, 1953 in Seneca Falls NY, a daughter of Albert & Edith (Bleau) Albecker. She graduated from Keesville High School and continued her education at Syracuse University School of Nursing. She later married Stephen Ashley, but he predeceased her at a young age in 1983. Holly then continued her education at Mater Dei College, Potsdam State and Canton ATC.

She began her career as a nurse at the Syracuse VA Hospital prior to relocating to Ogdensburg, where she worked as the Assistant Director at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. Holly later changed employment to Hepburn Hospital and worked as a substance abuse counselor until declining health.

Holly enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, spending time with her family and the numerous pets she had over her lifetime. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, 950 Linden Street; Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

