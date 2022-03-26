North Country gymnasts support the troops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From rings to the balance beam and uneven bars, the Salute to the Troops Gymnastics Invitational returned to Watertown on Saturday.

It was the 3rd annual meet hosted by the Watertown Family YMCA. Close to 300 athletes from 10 different gyms across the state competed.

Donations from the event will benefit the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association and Guitars for Vets.

This is the first time the event has been held in person since 2019.

“We here supporting our troops, whether it’s Army, police, fireman. My dad was in the military, he’s been in the military for years. I’ve always grown up around it, so it’s amazing just to be able to help them and do what they do for us,” said Gymnastics Coach Bre McKenna.

Athletes competed in all 10 Olympic sports.

Girls participated in floor, beam, vault, and uneven bars. While the boys battled in rings, vault, the horizontal & parallel bars, floor exercise, and the mushroom instead of the pommel horse.

