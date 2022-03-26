Prayers for Ukraine at vigil in Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Meanwhile, the North Country continues to show its support for Ukraine.

The Potsdam United Methodist Church held a prayer vigil for Ukraine on Saturday.

The pastor says a member of the congregation thought of the idea. And despite not having any Ukrainian members of the church, the pastor says it’s a good way to do something for the Ukrainian people while being thousands of miles away.

“We’re so removed, that a lot of us feel just helpless, and this feels like something that practically we can do to unite out hearts and minds in a situation that we physically can’t be present for in the same way,” said Pastor Hattie Taylor.

Pastor Taylor says they may do it again, but it all depends on the turnout and if the demand continues.

