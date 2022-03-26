Advertisement

Snow returns tonight

By Kris Hudson
Mar. 26, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers this evening will turn to snow overnight tonight.

Snow will continue through Sunday and last into Monday morning. Most lower elevation locations will see 4 inches or less of snow by Monday morning. The greatest accumulation will be on the Tug Hill where a foot of snow is likely with some higher amounts possible.

If you aren’t a fan of the snow in the spring the good news is it won’t last long. As temperatures will be on a warming trend for most of the week.

Monday we will see snow showers coming to an end with high’s in the teens and lower 20s.

Tuesday will be a nice day as we see mostly sunny skies, however highs will be right around 32.

Wednesday high’s will have made it into the 40s with a 30% of showers.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high’s close to 60 with rain likely.

Friday high’s will be back down in the upper 40s with a 50% of showers.

