Thomas P. Mitchell, 64, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Thomas P. Mitchell, age 64, of Lisbon, NY, will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park following funeral services. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Mr. Mitchell passed away on Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Tom fought a courageous fight.

Thomas is survived by his long-time companion of 33 years, Susan Putman of Lisbon, NY; his beloved dogs, Katie and Lillie; children, Dustin Mitchell (Jasmine Van Brunt) of Wynantskill, NY, Nicholas Mitchell (Mercy Wagner) of Chesapeake, VA and Maggie Mitchell (Dustin Strehl) of Highland, NJ; his mother, Dorothy Mitchell of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Susan (Andres) Kraul of Tallahassee, FL, Michael Mitchell of Ogdensburg of NY, and Martin “Marty” Mitchell (Lou) of Waterford, PA; nieces, Brittney Bremer (Seth), Lauren Kraul; nephew, Kristopher Kraul (Lauren Gray); great niece, Eileen; great nephews, Ezra and Rhys; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Thomas is also survived by special friends, Matt and Mary Fay, Mary Lou and Rodger Robinson, Brian and Brenda Burke, and Mike and Diane Bean.

Thomas is predeceased by his father, Gordon Mitchell in 1998 and a sister, Memory Mary Mitchell at birth.

Thomas was born on April 24, 1957, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Gordon J. and Dorothy (Vine) Mitchell. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1974. Thomas was employed with the St. Lawrence County Building Maintenance and then transferred to New York State Department of Corrections in Ogdensburg, NY, as a locksmith from 1976 until his retirement in 2012, after thirty-six years of service. Thomas enjoyed motorcycles, boating, trucks and cars, watching and attending NASCAR, NHRA Funny car racing, watching golf, hunting, filming wildlife and traveling to Cancun, Mexico.

One of Thomas’s greatest joys was helping others. He was just a truly amazing man.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas’s memory to St Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, PO BOX 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 and St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

