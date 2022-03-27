New York State rebrands competition title to “Dairy Ambassador”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York State will no longer have a Dairy Princess; that’s because they’re changing the name.

American Dairy Association North East officials say they’re changing the name from “princess” to “ambassador”. That way the competition can include boys, too. Boys had been able to compete in county competitions that allowed it, but never the state competition until now.

Officials say the goal is to bring as many kids as possible to the dairy industry.

“As the dairy industry has fewer and fewer farmers in New York State, we want to make sure that we allow more and more people to advocate for that industry, who really believe in the dairy farmers, and the dairy foods that they produce, and want that industry to continue to thrive and grow,” said Cindy Weimer, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations of the American Dairy Association Northeast.

Weimer says boys will be eligible for the 2023 state competition next February, but will be able to compete in county competitions in the coming months.

