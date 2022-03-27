Saturday Sports: Carthage Boys’ Lacrosse looks ahead to promising season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Boys’ Frontier League Lacrosse season kicked off Friday night with Indian River beating Lowville 18-5.

Now, we preview another Boys’ Frontier League Lacrosse team looking for big things in 2022: Coach Jason Coffman’s Carthage Comets.

The Comets finished the 2021 season with a 6-8 overall record, 6-5 in Frontier League play, and lost to Homer in the Section 3 Class C Quarterfinals.

Last year’s struggles worked to the Comets advantage and Coach Jason Coffman is optimistic about his team’s chances in the upcoming season.

“This year we actually have a veteran group. It’s nice to have. We have a couple guys that were injured last year and didn’t get a chance to play. The guys that are on the field for us had to play last year because we were so young and our numbers were so low that we have got a lot of guys with experience. It’s a fun group to work with,” said Coffman.

The Comets will be led by Syracuse bound senior Carter Kempney, who scored 63 goals and added 20 assists last year and Lincoln Escudero, who tallied 20 goals and 11 assists.

Both players accounted for nearly 70% of Carthage’s offense last year, which the players say will be the strength of this team this season.

”I think the strength on this team is our offense and our middies, because our middies are all hard dodgers and our attack is also strong because they’re always back there to back us up,” said Carter Kempney.

”It depends. I think we’re pretty strong offensively. We’re all big, and fast, and strong, and defensively we’re still pretty good, too. We just have to put a full game together and work as hard as we can,” said Lincoln Escudero.

”You know, I think our middies are very good. Carter and Lincoln, especially. They’re gonna be very key players and I think our team all around is pretty good,” said Grayson Jackson.

The Comets open their Frontier League season on Tuesday, traveling to Adams to face the South Jeff Spartans.

Coffman says unlike years past, a number of teams could vie for the Frontier League regular season title.

”Man, the Frontier League- It’s tough to tell. Watertown’s got lots of guys back, South Jeff’s got guys back, Indian River’s loaded with some seniors. It should be a very competitive league. I think that our league could actually do very well this year in sectionals as a whole,” said Coffman.

Look for the Comets to be back competing not only for a Frontier League Championship, but a sectional title as well this season.

The Clarkson Golden Knights were looking to remain undefeated as they opened Liberty League play at Hantz Field as they hosted Ithaca.

Early in the 4th, Clarkson was down 9-6 when Connor Matthews scores on the doorstep, cutting the Ithaca lead to 9-7.

With Ithaca on top 11-7, KJ Sarni scores on the man up, pulling the Golden Knights to within 3 at 11-8.

A little over a minute later, it’s Sarni with another man up tally: Clarkson down 11-9.

With 1:33 left, Sebastian Geiger splits the pipes to put Clarkson within 1 at 11-10.

But that would turn out to be your final.

On the women’s side, the Lady Roos of SUNY Canton opening NAC play, hosting SUNY Polytechnic.

Early in the 1st, the Lady Roos go up when Stephanie Thayer scores her 6th goal of the season: 1-0 SUNY Canton.

Late in the 1st, Michaela Conti goes low for the tally: 2-0 Lady Roos.

SUNY Canton increases its lead when Thayer scores her 2nd of the day: 3-0.

In the 2nd, Thayer gets the hat trick to make it 4-0 SUNY Canton.

Karlie McCarthy makes it 5-0.

SUNY Canton goes on to beat SUNY Polytechnic 14-3.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.