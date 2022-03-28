Colder than average, but not for long

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s chilly out there.

Temperatures started in the single digits for many and double digits for some.

There’s a 30 percent chance of snow this afternoon. Snow or not, skies will be mostly cloudy.

Highs will be in the low 20s.

Temperatures dip into the teens overnight.

It will be warmer on Tuesday, although still below average. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Average temperatures return for Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be well above average on Thursday. Showers are likely and highs will be around 60.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be in the 40s and partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday, with a small chance of rain on Saturday.

