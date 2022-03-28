Advertisement

Community rallies behind injured teen and his family

Dawson Rastley (Number 72) plays football for General Brown
Dawson Rastley (Number 72) plays football for General Brown
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - There’s an outpouring of support for a north country teenager and his family in the wake of a fire last Thursday in the town of Pamelia.

Last Thursday, the Rastley family’s sugar shack caught fire, injuring 16-year-old Dawson Rastley. He is now in a children’s hospital in Syracuse.

Dawson is a student and an athlete in the General Brown Central School District.

The community is raising funds for the Rastley family.

“I make maple syrup. They make maple syrup. So the least we could do is create some type of fundraiser for them,” said Shawn Massey, who owns Massey Ranch and Massey’s Furniture Barn.

He held a fundraiser this past weekend to help. The Massey family raised a total of $1,200 for the Rastleys

“They lost their shanty. They lost their evaporator. You know, they lost everything,” said Massey.

He said monetary donations can be dropped off at his furniture store in Watertown.

Julie Ward, who has children in the General Brown school district, says she knows the family. She’s raising funds for a gas card to help pay for the family’s trips to the hospital.

“People up here are always willing to step in and help with whoever is in need. I mean, I have people messaging me we should do a spaghetti dinner, or what else could we do.”

Julie says there are plans in the works to have students send cards and candy to Dawson.

In a statement, Dawson’s father says his family wants to thank all of the first responders, family, friends, and community for all of their support. And he says Dawson is strong.

