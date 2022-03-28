Cuomo ‘very much in the game’ if he decides to run for governor, poll shows

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two-thirds of New Yorkers and more than half of state Democrats say former Gov. Andrew Cuomo shouldn’t seek his old job this year.

But if he did, a Siena College poll shows, his chances of winning aren’t horrible.

If Cuomo files petitions to run in the Democratic primary in the next 10 days, pollster Steven Greenberg said, “he enters the race trailing his chosen successor by only eight points, 38-30 percent.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul was Cuomo’s lieutenant governor before he resigned in August amid a sexual harassment scandal. She’s now running to keep her job.

Sixty-seven percent of all voters say Cuomo shouldn’t run for governor this year. Eighteen percent say he should run in the primary and 10 percent say he should run as an independent.

Among Democrats, 54 percent say he shouldn’t run, 33 percent say he should run in the primary, and 8 percent say he should run as an independent.

“Despite all that, Cuomo would be very much in the game – if he decides to put himself in the game,” Greenberg said.

Cuomo recently spoke before a sympathetic audience, sounding very much like a candidate, fueling speculation he might be staging a comeback. He’s also appeared in television commercials that appear to try to bolster his image.

Without Cuomo in the race, Hochul has a commanding lead in the upcoming primary. Among Democratic voters, she has a 40-point lead over both New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi.

At this point, Hochul has a 45-35 percent favorability rating, 67-17 percent with Democrats. Cuomo has a 32-60 percent favorability rating, 50-42 percent with Democrats.

Williams has a 24-19 percent favorability rating, 40-13 percent with Democrats. Suozzi’s favorability rating is 20-18 percent, 25-16 percent with Democrats.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.