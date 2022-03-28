Denise J. Rabon, of Watertown

Denise J. Rabon, of 110 Colorado Ave., Watertown passed away on March 17, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Denise J. Rabon, of 110 Colorado Ave., Watertown passed away on March 17, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her family.

Born on November 27, 1965 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Roy M. and Sharon J. Seymour Inghem, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1984.

She married Kenneth W. Rabon of Texas on March 31, 1987 and dedicated her life to caring for her family. Denise was a dedicated employee of Watertown School District for 18 years as a food service worker.

Denise was caring, loving, kind, strong and truly self-less in everything she did. She loved wrestling, Wonder Woman, gambling, and her boys above all else. Fly high like the Wonder Woman we know you are so you can continue taking care of us as you always have.

Denise is survived by her husband, Kenneth W. Rabon, and her four sons, Nathan K.W. Rabon, Jonathan R.W. Rabon, Derek T.W. Rabon, and Daniel N.W. Rabon of Watertown; Her grandchild, Remington Rabon; two brothers, Todd R. Inghem and Mark J. Inghem of Watertown and two sisters, Ann M. Gibson of Watertown and Karole L. Cain and her husband, Michael of Sumter, SC; many nephews and nieces.

Denise was predeceased by her parents.

A Celebration of Denise’s Life will be held on April 10, 2022 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Eagles Club on Washington St. in Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be directed to Denise Rabon’s funeral fund or to the charity of your choice.

