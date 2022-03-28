Donald E. Jennings, 90, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. Jennings, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital.

Donald was born in Hermon on March 9, 1932, the son of Lewis and Venita (St. John) Jennings.

He graduated from Hermon High School in 1950 and served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957.

Donald married Beverly Bullis on October 5, 1952.

Beverly passed away on December 13, 1984.

Don worked at Mace Motors in Canton for several years and then for UPS as a driver for 25 years until retirement.

He was a past member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge and had enjoyed snowmobiling, wood-working, raising pigs and beef cattle. Don also liked spending winters in Crescent City, FL and camping, especially at Higley Flow.

Don is survived by his companion Helen Downey, his sons Ronald and Gloria Jennings of Canton, Clark and Michelle Jennings of Russell, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert Jennings of Hermon, sisters Gloria Austin of Binghamton & FL, Roselyn “Rose” Smith of Pennsylvania & FL, nieces and nephews. Don is predeceased by his parents, his son Donald Jennings Jr., and his sister Louise Shanahan.

Memorial donations in memory of Donald are encouraged to Hermon Vol. Fire Department.

