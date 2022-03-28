Donald H. Forsythe, 95, of Lisbon

Mr. Forsythe passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Donald H. Forsythe, age 95, of Lisbon, NY, will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home with President of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, James Green, officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Canton, NY. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1:00 PM up until the time of the service. Mr. Forsythe passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Donald is survived by his children: Robert Forsythe of Ogdensburg, John Forsythe and his companion, Julie Miller of Ogdensburg, and David Forsythe and his wife, Paula, of Lisbon, Sherry Margaret Forsythe, a resident at United Helpers Home in Heuvelton; sisters, Maxine Stone of Massena, NY, Norine Thomas of Brownville, NY, and Susie Brouse and her husband, Buddy, of Ocala, FL; three grandchildren: Alysha and Hunter of Lisbon, Joshua (Colleen) Forsythe of Heuvelton, NY: Patrick, Christina, Tina, Amber, Jacob; six great grandchildren, Eyota Roemer, Isabella, Victoria, Eli, Catalina, Oliver Forsythe and Makenzie Henderson; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donald was born on December 16, 1926, in Dekalb, NY, the son of the late William Henry and Ada B. (Hoy) Forsythe. He attended country school until the 8th grade, later graduating from Canton High School in 1944. During high school, Donald received his working papers and began employment at Sheffield Milk Plant in Canton. Donald later enlisted in the United States Army in 1945, serving in World War II. He was a member of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, stationed mostly in North Africa and was honorably discharged in 1946. Donald married Margaret “Muggie’' Longshore on June 22, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Canton, NY with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. She predeceased him on December 31, 2014, as well as his younger brother, Leonard. The Forsythe and Longshore families grew up close together and Don and Margaret were childhood friends from the age of four. Donald was later approached by Richard Clark to work for his insurance company, Canton Cooperative Fire Insurance Company. Donald and Fred Wilder later entered partnership in 1953 and purchased the Fox-McDonald Insurance Agency going on to own and operate Wilder-Forsythe, Inc., in Ogdensburg NY. in 1974, until his retirement on January 1, 1989.

Donald was a member of the Canton and Ogdensburg Lions Club, Commander of the John C. Peggs American Legion Post of Canton, the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce in 1965 and 1966, president of the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, member of the JC’s, a member of the Canton Goldenaires, member and president of the St. Lawrence Valley Insurance Agencies, member of the advisory board for St. Lawrence County National Bank and NBT bank and many other civic organizations.

In 1997 he co-founded Basswood Lodge where he started as maintenance and grounds keeper and quickly moved to entertainment director. During this role, he was able to spread his wisdom and conservative values on anyone that would listen. In 2022, Wilder-Forsythe celebrated its 65 Anniversary in Ogdensburg. At the same time, his first grandson entered the insurance business to lead the business into a third generation. Donald could not have been more proud to witness this event.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and traveling. Many enlightening conversations were had on his camp deck on the St. Lawrence River surrounded by his family, friends, and neighbors. Three of his most famous quotes:

Tip of the day….buy low, sell high;

If you think hitting your thumb with the hammer hurts, wait until you do it the second time;

Live within your means, it is hard to have a steak appetite on a hamburger salary.

He was the matriarch … he will be greatly missed!

Memorial contributions can be made to the United Helpers of Heuvelton, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

