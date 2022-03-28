Family, friends celebrate life of alleged murder victim

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Caring, giving, and kind. They’re all words used to describe Joshua Jones, the man who died from injuries sustained in a fire last month.

Family, friends, and community members packed the Watertown VFW on Monday afternoon to celebrate the life of Joshua Jones.

His mother, Tina Guildoo, says he had a heart of gold; many times putting others before himself.

“He literally gave the clothing off his back before to people he didn’t know, even his shoes. That’s the type of person my son was, all the time you knew him or not,” she said.

Joshua’s sister, Makayla Benway, had plenty of stories to share about Josh growing up. She says, like typical siblings, they didn’t see eye to eye on everything but he was always there for her.

“Josh is his own person. This world needed Josh. They need more people like Josh,” she said.

Joshua Jones passed away in a Syracuse hospital last week from injuries he sustained when he was allegedly set on fire in February. Another Watertown man is facing charges of arson and murder.

Joshua leaves behind many loved ones, but those who knew him well will tell you there was no one he loved more than his 6-year-old daughter, Harper.

Harper’s mother, Brittany Austin, says they were inseparable.

“He was always giving her all the soda, building igloos, snow igloos with her and doing everything under the sun, fishing; there’s never a moment that they missed together,” she said.

Austin says conversations with her daughter have been difficult over the past week, but she says Harper knows her dad will always be watching over her.

“She slid on mud and she looked up at the sky and she says, ‘I bet you’re laughing, Daddy,’” said Austin.

The family is hosting a benefit for Joshua on Saturday, April 9 at the Italian American club.

All of the proceeds will be used to help with medical bills and to open an account for his daughter.

