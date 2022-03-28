Gerald F. Hampton, 85, of Massena

Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. Hampton, 85, of 4 North Main Street, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Massena Hospital.

Gerald was born March 19, 1937 in Brasher, son of the late Rex and Nancy (Eamon) Hampton. He was a 1955 graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. He married Beatrice LaMay Douglas on September 30, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church in Massena. Beatrice Predeceased him on June 24, 2019.

He was a machine operator at Alcoa, retiring in 1999, and previously worked as a laborer on the St. Lawrence Seaway and at a textile mill in Rochester. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening and old timers softball.

Gerald is survived by his daughter Becky Clark of Brasher Falls; and two step daughters, Terry and Wayne Hanson of Cicero; and Tammy and Randy Besio of Massena; twelve grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Gerald was predeceased by a step-son, Robert C. Douglas; a brother Ronald Hampton; and two sisters, Hope Cole and Connie Brownell.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Thursday, 1-3 PM where a prayer service will be held at 3:00 with Deacon Randy Besio. Burial will follow at Massena Center Cemtery.

Donations may be made in Gerald’s memory to the Massena Hospital Foundation.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

