Humane Society: sweet, affectionate Huxley

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Huxley came to the Lewis County Humane Society as a stray with a case of mange.

Shelter manager Amber Zehr says she’s healed now and is ready for her new home.

She does well with kids and other dogs. She just wants as much attention as she can get.

Huxley is one of about 20 dogs at the shelter, although some have yet to be seen by the vet.

And if you want a cat, there’s 38 to choose from.

You can check out available pets at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when they’re open.

