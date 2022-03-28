Little Theatre of Watertown excited about upcoming show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Little Theatre of Watertown is back with an in-person performance for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.

Cast member Juan Aguiar and board member Laura Oakes appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about their production of ‘3 Guys in Drag Selling Their Stuff.’

The comedy will be presented on April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. in the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

Tickets are $15 for general admission.

There are discounts for the military and senior citizens.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.