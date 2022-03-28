Advertisement

Maple Weekend sees visitors from around the world

Maple Weekend has come to a close and one local maple producer says they had visitors this year...
Maple Weekend has come to a close and one local maple producer says they had visitors this year from around the world.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maple Weekend has come to a close and one local maple producer says they had visitors this year from around the world.

Maplewood Sweets in the Town of Watertown hosted hundreds of people throughout Maple Weekend.

The Co-owner says some of those people were from countries like Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. They came to see the maple producing process, something Scott Zehr is happy to share with everybody.

“We had a few folks come through. They were new to the area. You know, they can go buy maple syrup at the grocery store. They can buy beef at the grocery store. But they were searching out a connection with a local farmer,” said Zehr.

Zehr says they made 800 gallons of syrup so far this year and they’re hoping to make 200 more. Overall, he’s calling it a successful season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY Peyton Morse, file photo.
Recruits: instructors yelled as Morse lay unconscious, not breathing
Shylynn Dixon
Probe into teen’s suicide leads to arrests in Pakistan
Empty classroom at General Brown
‘Perfect storm’ keeps General Brown students at home
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State will investigate alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton school, lawyer says
Ruth Doyle
SLC Administrator Ruth Doyle could see big pay raise

Latest News

New York State will no longer have a Dairy Princess; that’s because they’re changing the name.
New York State rebrands competition title to “Dairy Ambassador”
Saturday Sports: Carthage Boys’ Lacrosse looks ahead to promising season
We preview a Boys’ Frontier League Lacrosse team looking for big things in 2022: Coach Jason...
Saturday Sports: Carthage Boys’ Lacrosse looks ahead to promising season
Prayers for Ukraine at vigil in Potsdam