Maple Weekend sees visitors from around the world

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maple Weekend has come to a close and one local maple producer says they had visitors this year from around the world.

Maplewood Sweets in the Town of Watertown hosted hundreds of people throughout Maple Weekend.

The Co-owner says some of those people were from countries like Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. They came to see the maple producing process, something Scott Zehr is happy to share with everybody.

“We had a few folks come through. They were new to the area. You know, they can go buy maple syrup at the grocery store. They can buy beef at the grocery store. But they were searching out a connection with a local farmer,” said Zehr.

Zehr says they made 800 gallons of syrup so far this year and they’re hoping to make 200 more. Overall, he’s calling it a successful season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.