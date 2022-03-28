New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide

(WWNY) - There are new details about the two Pakistani men accused of blackmail that caused a Lisbon teen to take her own life. They may never appear in court in St. Lawrence County, but the teen’s guardian wishes they would.

Almost a year ago, 18-year-old Shylynn Dixon took her own life after she was targeted by internet blackmailers. They threatened to post embarrassing photos. It’s hard to track down people who do that from far-off foreign lands. But this time it was done.

“When we do get something, it’s fantastic. It’s a great feeling knowing that whatever work has been put into it has been fruitful – has resulted in some kind of good outcome,” said Major Ruben Oliver, New York State Police Troop B commander.

Arsalan Saeed and Kamal Anwar were arrested by Pakistan federal law enforcement last week. It’s big news there. A downside? If they go to trial, it most likely will be in Pakistan.

“Of course, I would like to be able to look them face to face and see them go through a trial,” said Rosemarie Maneri, Shylynn’s guardian.

Pakistan has no extradition treaty with the U.S. but Pakistan is pledging prosecution if the evidence holds up. That evidence started with a New York State Police investigation in Lisbon. They found a notebook where Dixon had written about her desperate situation. They got the FBI involved.

“If we feel that it has some type of international nexus, then we do get them involved, especially in a case like this,” said Oliver.

Last year, Maneri got word the blackmailers had been traced to Pakistan. Now the case is making headlines there and in the U.S.

“Of course, the biggest effect of these arrests is that the perpetrators may be brought to justice. But it has another impact as well. It raises awareness and shows that something can be done about teen suicide.

St. Lawrence County had a record of 19 suicides last year. There are two so far this year – both young people. Those trying to prevent suicides say the arrests make a difference.

“I think it’s extremely encouraging and brings some resolution to so many people, not just in the north country but nationwide that have lost teens to sextortion,” said Alexa Backus, St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau director.

News accounts in Pakistan say both Saeed and Anwar were arrested under the nation’s electronic crimes act.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.