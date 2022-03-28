Advertisement

North country missionaries help Ukrainian refugees

Pastor Daniel Paladin and seven members of the Christian Fellowship Center in Potsdam are in Bucharest, Romania helping at refugee centers.
Pastor Daniel Paladin and seven members of the Christian Fellowship Center in Potsdam are in Bucharest, Romania helping at refugee centers.(Daniel Paladin)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BUCHAREST, Romania (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County church has a team of missionaries with boots on the ground in a Ukrainian refugee center.

Pastor Daniel Paladin and seven churchgoers from the Christian Fellowship Center in Potsdam are in Bucharest, Romania helping at refugee centers.

The team packed up suitcases with medical equipment, clothing, and other essentials that can help Ukrainian refugees.

The missionaries say every day calls for a new need.

“Our daily routine is to be flexible, yes, as the needs have developed and we learn more. We make a plan and we can address it as we need,” said Ben Hull, missionary.

“Nobody wants to leave their home. Nobody wants to. They only do that under extreme pressure. Just to remember that these are fellow humans, you know, made in the image of God,” said Paladin.

The missionaries say they will remain in Romania for another week and are hoping to strengthen the Romanian people with their hospitality towards the Ukrainian refugees.

