Paul S. Downey, formerly of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Paul S. Downey passed away on March 24, 2022 in a hospital in Moore, Oklahoma.(Source: Funeral Home)

MOORE, Oklahoma (WWNY) - Paul S. Downey passed away on March 24, 2022 in a hospital in Moore, Oklahoma.

He was born in Massena, NY the son of Allen Edward and Jessie Downey. Paul grew up in Massena, and graduated from Massena Central School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on October 31, 1972 and was discharged on September 10, 1976 having served in the Vietnam Conflict. After the service he resided in Oklahoma, where he worked for Dayton Tier (part of Bridgestone) in Oklahoma City.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol along with three daughters, Taylor Downey, Whitney Downey and Erica Grisson , also two sons; Patrick Summer; Eric Truelove, along with nine grandchildren, and three brothers, Chris Downy of Norfolk, Mark Doweny of Norwood, and David Doweny of Massena, NY.

Paul was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Randy and Steven Downey.

Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed coming to Massena to compete with his brothers in Golf tournaments.

Memories, pictures and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

