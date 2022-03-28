Pulled pork dinner to benefit Malawi literacy program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pulled pork dinner coming up this week.

Heather White says it’s a fundraiser for the Malawi Early Literacy Team. The team supports teaching Malawi children how to read and write.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The takeout-only dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown.

Call 315-778-9867 with any questions.

