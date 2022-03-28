Advertisement

Ronald W. Hall, 69, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald W. Hall, 69, of 63 Madison Street, died peacefully early Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1952, in Carthage, New York to the late Robert S. & Lillian J. (Manchester) Hall.  Mr. Hall graduated from Carthage Central School in 1972 and was a Millworker for Crown Zeller Bach in Carthage and Finch Fine Paper in Glens Falls, New York.

Ronald is survived by several siblings; Randy (Brenda) Hall, Carthage; Roger J. (Sandy) Hall, Maryland; Marlene Harold (Jim) Fowler, North Carolina; and Robert Roy Hall, Carthage.

He enjoyed driving his truck which always consisted of the scenic route, Taking the Back Roads.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

