Sunday Sports: OFA Lacrosse confident in season ahead

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With the boys’ high school lacrosse season set for it’s first full week of action this week, we continue our previews of area teams getting ready for the 2022 season.

We focus on the OFA Boys’ Lacrosse Team, a squad hoping for big things in Section 10 this year.

The Blue Devils finished the 2021 season with a 4-8 record in the Northern Athletic Conference and lost 6 key seniors from last years team.

The Blue Devils’ Head Coach Andrew Roddy says despite losing some key pieces to graduation, he has a deep roster that includes some players who sat out last year but are back this season.

”Looking forward to this team. We got some pretty deep kids here, couple kids moving up. Guys coming back here. I got guys going off to the next level trying to prep them. We had guys that we lost last year, but we had guys come back from the sport that didn’t play last year. They came to prove themselves,” said Roddy.

OFA averaged almost 8 goals a contest last year, while their defense held opponents to 11 goals a game in 2021.

The Blue Devils finished the season on a high note, winning their last 2 games and the players say the key to success this season will be how quickly and well the teams gels.

”I think team chemistry will be the best since- I don’t think, to be honest, I don’t think we’re going to out-skill any team here, but I think if we have team chemistry we can be a better team,” said Drew Costello.

”Good pass and catching, good team chemistry. Right now our team chemistry is great. I played sports with these guys since I was in kindergarten, so we’re all really good friends and I think we’ll do great this year,” said Alex Worden.

While the Blue Devils finished behind Salmon River, Canton, Massena and St. Lawrence Central last season, Roddy feels the Blue Devils can make their way up the standings in 2022.

”I think we have a good chance at staying a little bit more towards the top of our league this year. I know Salmon is always a great team to play against. We got SLC will be great competition, Massena and Canton. We start our season off with Potsdam this year hoping that we can get the thing going. Get our season going on a run here and see if we can get it going in the right direction,” said Roddy.

Look for the Blue Devils to improve on their win total from last season and make a run at the top half of the Section 10 standings this season.

On Friday night, the St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Team opened Liberty League play at home, losing to Union 13-10.

The loss dropped the Saints record to 5-2 overall, 0-1 in Liberty League play.

Josh Huiatt and Chris Jordan led the Saints in a losing effort with 3 goals each.

A few weeks back, Sportscaster Rob Krone spoke with Saints senior attack Jack Hennessey and talked about the strength of the Liberty League this season from top to bottom.

”Yeah, I think the Liberty League is definitely one of, if not the best, conference in Division 3 lacrosse. We know that it’s gonna be a challenge, but that’s a challenge that we’re ready to face head on. We’re looking forward to the challenge. We know that’s why kids come here to play at St. Lawrence because every game’s gonna be tough. We’re just looking forward to those type games and competing and playing in those tough games because that’s why we play the sport,” said Hennessey.

