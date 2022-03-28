Advertisement

Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say

Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A 22-month-old child was found dead in a septic tank in what initially appears to be a tragic accident, police in Florida said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Lara went missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. An Amber Alert was not issued because they are only issued in cases of abduction, and police said there was no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

Officials searched for about 24 hours before discovering Jose’s body in a septic tank on his family’s property early Monday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please pray for the family and the first responders who worked diligently to find him.”

Police did not provide further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Putnam County is located about halfway between Jacksonville and Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State will no longer have a Dairy Princess; that’s because they’re changing the name.
New York State rebrands competition title to “Dairy Ambassador”
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo ‘very much in the game’ if he decides to run for governor, poll shows
File photo of pistol.
State Police: pistol letter is real
WWNY Peyton Morse, file photo.
Recruits: instructors yelled as Morse lay unconscious, not breathing
Shylynn Dixon
Probe into teen’s suicide leads to arrests in Pakistan

Latest News

A black bear was caught on camera rummaging in garbage in Virginia.
VIDEO: Bear caught digging through trash in Virginia
Joshua Jones remembered
Family, friends celebrate life of alleged murder victim
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis