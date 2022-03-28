Advertisement

Veronica R. “Ronnie” Rochefort, 75, of Massena

Mar. 28, 2022
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Veronica R. “Ronnie” Rochefort, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at UVMC in Burlington, VT.  Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Ronnie was born on June 6, 1946, in Massena, daughter of the late John and Ella (Myers) Beckstead.  She graduated from Holy Family High School in 1964. She married Jacques Rochefort on February 15, 1969.  She is well known by her community as the operator of Rocket Ronnie’s in Akwesasne.  Her high moral standards in her duties at Rocket Ronnie’s was the very definition of her great work ethic.  For many years, she enjoyed playing softball in the Women’s Monday Night League.  As a grandmother, she attended all her grandchildren’s sporting events.  Ronnie would relax on her time off, occasionally relieving stress at the casino. Her kindness was well known throughout the community.

She is survived by her husband, Jacques, her children, Darcy Wilkins and Darren Carr of Massena and Kimberly and William Ransom of Massena, two grandchildren, Logan (Paige Lafrance) and Emma and many nieces and nephews.

Her family will honor her life with a private family Celebration Gathering at a later date.

Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

