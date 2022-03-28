Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman says the people who planned to buy her home backed out after learning of a plan to put housing for the homeless next door.

“Just two days after, we were devastated when our buyers backed out of buying our house, and then we knew going forward that this was gonna be a difficult process to try to sell our home,” said Olivia Marra, who owns a home at the corner of Pine Street and South Massey Street.

Some people in the Pine Street neighborhood - where the homeless housing would be located - are organizing to stop the project. An online petition opposing it has reportedly gathered more than 200 signatures, after a couple of days.

The project, which first went public last week, would use the old “Angel’s Inn” facility on Pine Street as a temporary home for up to 18 homeless people. They would live there for six to nine months. The facility would be staffed around the clock by employees of Transitional Living Services, (TLS), one of the partners in the project.

“It’s not a flop house. It’s not a hotel. It’s a home, with programming,” said Maureen Cean, Executive Director of TLS.

But people who live near Angel’s Inn are not convinced homeless housing is appropriate for the neighborhood.

Neither is Watertown’s mayor.

“I don’t think anybody’s against a homeless shelter, or making sure homeless have a place to stay, but I think there’s a proper place for it and putting 19 rooms in this facility or this area, I don’t think that’s the best use,” said Jeff Smith.

Marra and her husband, Michael, are worried about both safety and selling their home.

Since their buyer backed out “We contacted other people who had previously put offers on our house and everyone has expressed that they’re no longer interested in buying our home, all with the same explanation that they don’t want to live next door to this facility,” Olivia Mara said.

“No one’s gonna want to be within walking distance to this, especially if they have small kids, and it’s gonna devalue a lot of properties around here,” said MIchael Marra.

Cean, the head of Transitional Living Services, acknowledged that property values could be affected.

But she pledged to “be the best neighbor we can be,” and emphasized that not every homeless person would be admitted to the facility - for instance, sex offenders, or people with a history of making methamphetamine.

She also said TLS would meet with people from the neighborhood, to explain their plans and hear the concerns of the neighborhood.

“I understand that change is difficult, and there is probably some fear of the unknown in the neighborhood.”

But, she said, “at the end of the day, this is an allowable use.”

There appear to be few ways to stop the project.

Smith, the mayor, acknowledged the area is zoned to allow the facility. He said the city council’s leverage, at this point, consists of a request from Transitional Living Services for $15,000 to pay for staff at the facility.

“Transitional LIving is requesting $15,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds. If the neighbors and residents speak out against that, we could make sure we don’t apply that funding stream for that,” Smith told 7 News.

Housing for the homeless is in desperately short supply in the Watertown area, after a series of hotel fires and the condemnation of a rooming house over the last couple of years.

Transitional Living’s proposal for Angel’s Inn is the first of what are expected to be several proposals from charitable and helping agencies in Watertown, all aimed at helping the homeless.

