Young North Country pianist shares her keys to success

TOWN OF ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - A soothing melody with a natural flow, and the pianist: 16-year-old Victoria Huffman.

”It like, gives me this feeling in my chest that like I’m floating,” said Huffman.

Huffman won this year’s Orchestra of Northern New York’s Young Artist Competition, giving her a chance to perform with the orchestra, including a solo, at next weekend’s spring concert.

But Victoria says her musical growth didn’t come easy as she comes from a military family.

Her father is an Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel , which meant a lot of traveling growing up.

“At one point we moved about five different times and not give up. A new place, new friends, new home and a new community, but still, you know, continue,” said Lydia Huffman, Victoria’s mom.

Lydia Huffman says Victoria’s innate passion for music has kept her motivated. But another strong force that keeps her going is her parents.

“You know I’ve been doing it for so long. I’ve definitely gone through my ups and downs. But they’ve always been there to support me,” said Victoria.

Victoria’s parents say they’re amazed with their daughter’s growth. And they know this is just the beginning.

“How she did it was just persistence. And dedication. And just not letting up little by little. Every day incremental improvements. And pretty soon I hear her playing. Wow she’s really getting good,” said Wylie Huffman, Victoria’s dad.

Victoria will be preforming with the orchestra in Syracuse and in Watertown at the First Presbyterian Church next weekend.

Her father says going to watch the orchestra has been a family tradition for years. But this next concert will be different. They’ll be sitting in the audience as proud parents.

